Indian Army successfully test-fires advanced Block-III version of Brahmos cruise missile

The test fire meets all flight parameters in a copybook manner (Representational Image). PTI Photo The test fire meets all flight parameters in a copybook manner (Representational Image). PTI Photo

The Indian Army, adding another feather to its cap, successfully test-fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. “The test firing of the block–III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon’s unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with “bull’s eye” precision,” a senior Army official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While describing more about the test fire, he added, the supersonic cruise missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a “top attack configuration”. This test fire has matched all the parameter of the canonical textbook, involving high level and complex manoeuvring by the missile.

On April 22, the Indian Navy had conducted its first test-firing of the sea-to-land attack version of its advanced supersonic cruise missile Brahmos. The Brahmos missile is developed by a joint-venture between Russia’s Mashinostroyenia and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

