Indian Army should be given total freedom to tackle dangerous situations: Amarinder Singh

Reacting to mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan Army, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called for “total freedom be given to Indian Army to tackle dangerous situations faced in the line of duty while expressing concern over the “increasing vulnerability of Indian soldiers on the borders.”

In a statement issued Monday, the Chief Minister, expressed solidarity with Indian soldiers stating they were being “exposed to all kinds of risks and atrocities not only at the hands of enemy forces from across the border but sometimes also at the hands of civilians, like it happened in Kashmir recently.”

Amarinder urged the Centre to “send out a strong signal to such inimical forces against indulging in such atrocities and barbaric acts.” “Such unprovoked acts of excessive violence cannot be tolerated or allowed to go unpunished. Indian soldiers are not a dispensable commodity to be sacrificed at the altar of such uncivilised and savage assaults,” he said in the statement.

He also came down heavily on those criticising the Indian Army’s action of tying a man to a jeep to protect its soldiers from the vicious attack unleashed by civilians during the recent elections in Kashmir.

The civilians tried to take the law in their hands, he observed, adding that it was the duty of the Army officers to protect their jawans. Extending his support to Major Gogoi over his ‘human shield’ action, the CM said that he was “simply doing his duty.” In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister further said, “had I been in the same situation I would have carried out the same action.”

In a message to his former comrades in arms, he said, “ I hope and trust that Major Gogoi is suitably awarded for his decision and all of us fully support his action.”

