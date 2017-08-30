Indian Army set for reform initiatives, says Defence Minister Arun Jaitley

In a major move, the defence ministry has decided to carry out a series of reform initiatives in the Indian Army, including the restructuring of around 57,000 posts of officers and other staff. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said 65 out of 99 recommendations of the Shekatkar Committee have been accepted by the government.
The panel was appointed to recommend measures to enhance combat capability of the armed forces. The reform process will include restructuring of various repair bases of the Army besides ensuring the structural improvement of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 30, 2017 at 5:09 pmStop using army sainik at officers home. Give good food. Make soldiers life comfortableReply
- Aug 30, 2017 at 4:27 pmYes this is the need of the hour and with China also against us and untrustworthy with their Big Brother at ude we must be very careful and be alert on the Borders of not only Pakistan but also China, let us reform and modernize our Armed Forces t handle any difficult position if required or forced on us and ensure the Enemies are defeated !!!Reply