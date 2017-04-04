Indian Army retaliates to indiscriminate firing by Pakistan along LoC

The Pakistani Army on Tuesday fired indiscriminately targeting the Indian Army posts along the LoC in J&K’s Rajouri sector (Representational Image) The Pakistani Army on Tuesday fired indiscriminately targeting the Indian Army posts along the LoC in J&K’s Rajouri sector (Representational Image)

The Pakistani Army on Tuesday initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars on the Indian Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector.

The Indian Army posts have been retaliating to the firing which is currently going on. Pakistan’s Foreign office yesterday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh over the alleged killing of a Pakistani civilian in cross-border firing.

Pakistan’s Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, who had summoned Singh, condemned the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian forces on April 1 along the LoC in Chirikot sector, in which the Foreign Office (FO) claimed an 18-year-old civilian, Muhammad Attique Qureshi was killed.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

