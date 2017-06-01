Indian Army releases list of most-wanted terrorists active in J&K

The Indian Army released a list of 12 most-wanted terrorists active in J&K. The Indian Army released a list of 12 most-wanted terrorists active in J&K.

The Indian Army has released a list of the 12 most-wanted terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir. The list includes top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Commanders. The list has been released at a time when the state is witnessing protests following the death of Hizbul militant Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in the Tral area of Pulwama district. Bhat, who took over from former Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, was killed by the Army and CRPF as part of a cordon and search operation following news of militants hiding in the area.

Here’s the list:

* Junaid AH Matoo, alias Kandroo (LET District Commander)

Matoo is a resident of Khudwani Kulgam. He was recruited on June 3, 2015. He is listed under Category A.

* Bashir AH Wani, alias Lashkar (LET District Commander, Anantnag)

A resident of Sopshali Kokernag, Wani was recruited on October 2, 2015. He is under the Category A++.

* Zeenat-UL-Islam, alias Alkama (LET)

A resident of Sugan Zanipura, Shopian, he was recruited on November 17, 2015.

* Wasim AH, alias Osama (LET Commander, Shopian)

A resident of Hef Shirmal, Shopian, he was recruited on March 28, 2014. He is part of the Burhan Wani Group. He is listed under Category A++.

* Abu Dujana, alias Hafiz (LET Divisional Commander, South Kashmir)

Based in Pakistan, he has been active since December 14, and is listed under the category A++.

* Abu Hamas (JEM Divisional Commander)

The Pakistani-based JEM Commander has been active since 2016. He is listed under the category A++.

* Saddam Paddar alias Zaid (HM, District Commander, Shopian)

A resident of Hef Shrimal, Shopian, he was recruited on September 25, 2015. He is part of the Burhan Wani Group and is listed in Category A++.

* Showkat AH Tak, alias Huzaifa (LET District Commander, Pulwama)

A resident of Panzgam, Awantipore, he was recruited on October 17, 2011. Category: A++.

* Reyaz AH Naikoo alias Zubair (District Commander, HM, Pulwama)

A resident of Tokun, Awantipore, he was recruited in December 2012. He is under the category A++.

* Mohd Yasin Ittoo alias Mansoon (District Commander, HM Badgam)

Ittoo resides in Chadoora, Badgam, and was recruited on December 6, 2015. Category: A.

* Zakir Rashid Bhatt, alias Musa (HM Divisional Commander, South Kashmir)

A resident of Noorpura, Awantipore, he was recruited in July 2013. He is listed under the category A++.

* Altaf AH Dar alias Kachroo (HM, District Commander, Kulgam)

A resident of Hawara, Kulgam, Dar was recruited in 2006. Category: A++.

Earlier today, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Srinagar to review the situation and operation preparedness in the state and along the Line of Control (LoC). “Gen Rawat and some senior Army officers arrived at Badamibagh Cantonment area this morning for a routine day-long visit,” an Army official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The Chief of Army Staff is being briefed by Corps Commander and other top officers about the situation in the Valley, especially after killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat. He will also be briefed about the situation along the Line of Control in the wake of reports of activity at infiltration launch pads on the other side of LoC,” the official added.

The Army Chief’s visit comes on the same day security forces launched an on-going cordon and search operation in Baramulla district, resulting in the death of two militants. The operation was conducted after personnel received information of militants hiding in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

