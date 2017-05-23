Who is Major Leetul Gogoi?

Major Leetul Gogoi was honoured with the Chief of Army Staff’s commendation certificate for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations. Major Leetul Gogoi was honoured with the Chief of Army Staff’s commendation certificate for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.

Major Leetul Gogoi of the Indian Army was awarded a commendation certificate by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bipin Rawat for his sustained endeavours in counter-insurgency operations.

Gogoi was born in Guwahati, Assam. He got through the UPSC NDA examination on the first attempt and joined the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun where he acquired his training to join the Army in 2013 as an officer. He has been involved in several counter-insurgency operations that have neutralised threats to the people of Kashmir.

Gogoi is alleged to have ordered a Kashmiri man to be tied to a jeep bonnet on April 9 to deter stone-pelters from targeting his troops and election staff. The incident took place soon after the by-polls in the Valley. An FIR was filed against Major Gogoi after the April 9 incident.

Sources said the decision to award the COAS Commendation Card to Major Gogoi was made after a court of inquiry hearing the case exonerated him, saying his actions were justified by circumstances. The findings of the court of inquiry are expected to be made public in days.

A separate criminal investigation by the J&K Police remains ongoing, though the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act bars it from prosecuting military personnel without the consent of the Union Government.”

The man who was tied to the bonnet of the car had been handed over to the police after the company had escaped from the mob. Gogoi described it as a desperate measure in a do or die situation where they did not hurt the man who they tied to the vehicle. However, the man and his family still cry foul over their rights violation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd