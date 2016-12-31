Indian army prepared to meet any challenges: General Dalbir Suhag

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

Indian army is prepared to meet any challenges, General Dalbir Singh Suhag who superannuated as Army chief said today. He also thanked the government for providing a free hand and implementing OROP. He said that infiltration attempts had increased during the year and the number of terrorists killed too was nearly double the previous year. The Indian army is prepared to meet any challenges, he said, adding that the force had focused on operational preparedness during his tenure.

Suhag said that when he had taken over he had said that the response of Indian army to any action against our interest would be immediate, adequate and intense.

Indian army has done that in the last two-and-half years, he said.

General Suhag as well as outgoing Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha paid tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi on his last day. General Bipin Rawat will be taking over General Suhag’s chair while the new Air Chief Marshal will be B S Dhanoa.

– With inputs from ANI.