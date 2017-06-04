Indian Army pays tribute to soldiers martyred in militant ambush

The mortal remains of the soldiers will be flown to their native places where the last rites will be performed with full military honours. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) The mortal remains of the soldiers will be flown to their native places where the last rites will be performed with full military honours. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to the two soldiers — Naik Dipak Kumar Maity and Manivannan G — who were killed in Saturday’s militant ambush on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. “Army paid befitting tributes to two of its comrades who had attained martyrdom in a dastardly terrorist action on an Army convoy in Qazigund,” spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia was quoted as saying by IANS.

The mortal remains of the soldiers will be flown to their native places where the last rites will be performed with full military honours, the spokesperson added.

The martyrs were honoured in a ceremony at Badamibagh cantonment. It was attended by senior officials from other security forces and civil administration, including Jammu and Kashmir police chief.

Hailing from Midnapur in West Bengal, Maity (43) began his Army career in 1997. He is survived by his wife Rikta and a 13-year-old daughter. Manivannan (25) belonged to Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and had joined the Army in 2013. He is survived by his parents, mother G Chinnaponnu and father Gopal G.

Four others were injured during the Saturday attack in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area. Officials said the militants, hiding in bushes and behind trees, fired at the convoy and fled the spot. The attack took place near Hillar village when the convoy was heading to Srinagar from Jammu. Militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack.

