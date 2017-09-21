Indian army pays homage to jawan killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Indian Army on Thursday paid tribute to a soldier who was killed when Pakistani troops opened fire on an army patrol along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector.

A day after rifleman Rajesh Khatri (27) was killed, representatives and officials of the government and other security agencies also joined the Army to pay tribute to the martyr in a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, a defence spokesman said.

JK DGP S P Vaid and Cabinet ministers Altaf Bukhari and Chander Prakash Ganga joined Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General J S Sandhu in paying their last respects.

The spokesman said Khatri suffered bullet injuries in cross-border firing while he was deployed at a forward post in Keran sector. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated from the post but he succumbed to the injuries.

The slain soldier had joined the Army in 2011 and was from Torayan village in Dailekh, Nepal. He is survived by his wife, parents and an elder brother, the spokesman said.

He said the mortal remains of Khatri were flown to Varanasi, UP, for last rites and would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well being, the spokesman said.

