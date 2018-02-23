Indian army motivates J&K youths to join forces

The Army Friday reached out to the rural youths motivating them to join the armed forces and serve the country. A defence spokesman said the Army conducted motivational lectures in Keri belt of Rajouri district with an aim to inspire young boys and girls to join the forces.

The lectures were attended by a large number of students of various villages in Keri belt, the spokesman said. Leaflets containing information about selection procedures and requirements, pay and allowances, recruitment schedule and rallies were also distributed. “Unemployment being the biggest challenge, this initiative received warm response from the rural youth,” he said.

