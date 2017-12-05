Situation in Kashmir Valley improving, says Army Chief; vows to continue operations against militants

New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File) New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday asserted that the operations against the militants in Kashmir will continue and that India will not stop raising the issue, news agency PTI reported. On the sidelines of a ceremony at Suratgarh military station, the Army chief said, “Operations in Kashmir are going on continuously and we are seeing an improvement in the situation in the Valley. Such operations will go on.”

With the elimination of 200 militants, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved the highest number of militants killed since 2010. The Army chief, in what seemed to be an indirect reference to Pakistan, said how the “neighbouring country” deals with the issue of terrorism is their matter, insisting that the Indian side will not back down and continue to raise the matter.

Rawat was visiting the Suratgarh military station in Sriganganagar district to present the President’s Standard to three regiments to acknowledge their dedicated and meritorious service since being raised, more than three decades ago.

The Army chief presented the Standard to 87 Armoured regiment, 47 Armoured regiment and 10 Armoured regiment after a mounted parade, which was attended by south western Army commander Lt Gen Cherish Mathson, Lt Gen P C Thimmaya general officer commanding of Chetak corps and other senior officers.

Colonels of the Regiments of three Armoured regiments– Maj Gen Vinod Sharma, Maj Gen S S Mahal and Maj Gen Kulpreet Singh respectively, were the chief hosts of the event, according to defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha.

A formation of T-72 main battle tanks, the mainstay of Indian Armoured Corps, displaying might of the Army was commanded by Brig Praveen Chabbra, commander of Sand Viper brigade with Regiment contingent commanded by respective commanding officers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd