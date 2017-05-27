Indian Army has domination over LoC and International Border in J-K: Arun Jaitley

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that all required steps are being taken by the Army to stop infiltration. (File) Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that all required steps are being taken by the Army to stop infiltration. (File)

Reaffirming India’s position on the issues of security and the Line of Control (LOC), Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Indian Army is in “domination” along the full stretch of LOC and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that Army is “fully prepared” to deal with any security challenge.

On being asked about the possibility of confrontation between India and Pakistan, he said it would not be possible to talk about it. Jaitley further added that Pakistan has its own interest in keeping the tension over the Kashmir issue alive. Speaking with DD News, the defence minister said, “There is domination of our forces along LoC and the international border. All required steps are being taken by the Army to stop infiltration.”

The defence minister also said that there were attacks on Pathankot and Uri military bases in spite of India’s effort to create an environment conducive for talks. “Our army is fully prepared. I cannot make public the information I have. But I can say that our border and LoC are fully protected. The only priority of the army now is to not allow infiltration. “We have domination over the LoC and IB and it will continue,” he added. Jaitley also asserted that India is not adopting a softer approach in dealing with cross border terrorism.

Jaitley denied that there is any lack of coordination between Defence Ministry and armed forces in dealing with security issues. Speaking in favour of strategic partnership model that will boost the domestic Defence industry, he said, “You cannot go around the world buying military equipment just when they are needed the most.”

The Union Cabinet earlier this week had given a go ahead to the ‘strategic partnership’ model under which select private firms will be engaged to build military platforms like fighter jets, submarines and battle tanks.

On Saturday, the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing six militants.

