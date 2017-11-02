Have written to HRD ministry for textbooks on martyrs, gallantry awardees: General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo)

General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said the Army has written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development to include textbooks on some of the highest gallantry award winners, in schools across the country, and also put up galleries to inform the students about the valour and sacrifice of soldiers.

Gen Rawat was speaking at a function in Pune. He said the Army is also trying to put up an informative gallery on martyrs in all universities and colleges.

Addressing the school children on the occasion, Gen. Rawat said, “As far as honoring our martyrs is concerned, this year we have approached the HRD ministry to ensure that valor, bravery and sacrifice of some of our highest gallantry award winners is taught in schools. And therefore this year, we have come out with a book, which has been published only last month, which highlights the gallant action of our soldiers. We are very hopeful that this book will become part of CBSE syllabus next year. This is what has been promised to us by the minister.”

“Efforts are being made to put up sketches and prints of all our award winners with a brief bio-data of their records and achievements, in all universities and colleges in India. Till now, we have been successful in reaching out to over 200 colleges and universities. But our aim in the next one or two years is to ensure that we have a gallery on these gallant soldiers in every university and college of our nation,” he said.

On the Army being called in to build bridges in Mumbai, he said, “We have said that we will construct these bridges and the work will start very soon. We feel that we can aid the government by doing a fast job before there are any more casualties.”

When asked about the situation on the China border, Gen Rawat said, “Everything is peaceful.”

He reiterated that appointment of the interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir will not affect the ongoing Army operations in the state. “Interlocutors will do their job, and we will do ours.” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd