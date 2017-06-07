Latest News
  • Army foils infiltration again, kills four terrorists in J&K

Army foils infiltration again, kills four terrorists in J&K

At least three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil Sector after Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid across the border on Tuesday night.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2017 7:12 pm
indian army, Jammu and Kashmir, infiltration bid, terrorists killed, Line of Control, LoC, cross-border firing, india news, indian express Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) . Representational image. PTI Photo

Related News

At least four terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil Sector as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid across the border on Tuesday night. The incident took place late last night when troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) noticed a group of militants trying to infiltrate into the valley from across the border in Machil sector under the cover of darkness, the Army official told PTI.

Troops engaged the heavily-armed militants who tried to escape taking advantage of the thick forest cover. Search operations to track down other members of the group were going on, the official said.

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the Army in north Kashmir in the past fortnight. Earlier on May 23, the Army destroyed Pakistani Army bases across the Line of Control (LoC) that were assisting terrorist to infiltrate across the border.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. d
    dv1936
    Jun 7, 2017 at 7:22 pm
    It is all army program, it is not terrorism, it is war. Give them derrbocrushing by attacking the army posts Posts across the border.
    Reply
    1. D
      Dash
      Jun 7, 2017 at 6:58 pm
      Govt is backing Army when antibatiaonal parties and otger libtards are supporting the enemy directly and indirectly. His has given the IA confidence. Gen Bipin Rawat is showing exemplary leadership as visible in the Major Gogoi case. The morale of the soldiers has gone up. As a result,Porkistanis are getting the right treatment.
      Reply

      Best of Express

      Buzzing Now

      Top News

      Jun 07: Latest News