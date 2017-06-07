Army foils infiltration again, kills four terrorists in J&K

Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) . Representational image. PTI Photo Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) . Representational image. PTI Photo

At least four terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil Sector as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid across the border on Tuesday night. The incident took place late last night when troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) noticed a group of militants trying to infiltrate into the valley from across the border in Machil sector under the cover of darkness, the Army official told PTI.

Troops engaged the heavily-armed militants who tried to escape taking advantage of the thick forest cover. Search operations to track down other members of the group were going on, the official said.

#UPDATE 4 terrorists killed in J&K’s Machil sector; weapons including 3 AK-47s recovered. Operation still going on. — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the Army in north Kashmir in the past fortnight. Earlier on May 23, the Army destroyed Pakistani Army bases across the Line of Control (LoC) that were assisting terrorist to infiltrate across the border.

