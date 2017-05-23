Indian Army steps up counter-terrorism operations, destroys Pakistani forward post in Nowshera sector

“It is essential to bring down the number of incidents in J&K so that the youth are not influenced,” Major General Ashok Narula said. (file photo) “It is essential to bring down the number of incidents in J&K so that the youth are not influenced,” Major General Ashok Narula said. (file photo)

In response to the recent infiltration bids from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control, the Indian Army struck a Pakistani forward post in Nowshera sector. Calling for proactive counter-terrorism operations in order to maintain peace and stability in the J&K, Major General Ashok Narula, briefing the media, said that infiltration activities must be curbed as it might have a negative influence on the youth in the area.

“Pakistan army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging forward troops…closer to the LoC. At times, they have not even hesitated to target villages,” Narula said.

Saying that the Indian Army has been proactively dominating the LoC region, Narula added that locations aiding infiltration of terrorists have been identified and destroyed. “Infiltrations are likely to increase to with melting of snow and opening of passes,” he said.

“It is essential to bring down the number of incidents in J&K so that the youth are not influenced,” he added.

A video released by the Army showed the Army bombarding Pakistani posts with artillery fire. On May 21, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Nougam sector of North Kashmir by killing four terrorists. Two jawans were also martyred in the encounter.

On May 1, a Pakistani Border Action Team crossed into Indian territory and ambushed an Indian Army patrol. They killed two jawans and mutilated their bodies.

