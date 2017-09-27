Army inflicts heavy casualties on NSCN(K) during operation along Indo-Myanmar border

“Heavy casualties reportedly inflicted on NSCN(K) cadre. No casualties suffered by Indian Security Forces,” the Eastern Command said on Twitter. (Express archive photo) “Heavy casualties reportedly inflicted on NSCN(K) cadre. No casualties suffered by Indian Security Forces,” the Eastern Command said on Twitter. (Express archive photo)

The Indian Army on Wednesday inflicted “heavy casualties” on NSCN(K) cadre during an operation along the India-Myanmar border, the Eastern Command said. The exchange of fire reportedly took place at around 4.45 am. “Indian security forces” suffered no casualties, a statement by the Army said. “Heavy casualties reportedly inflicted on NSCN(K) cadre. No casualties suffered by Indian Security Forces,” the Eastern Command said on Twitter.

Here’s the text of the statement issued by the Indian Army:

“In the early morning hours of September 27, a column of Indian Army while operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents. Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents. The insurgents than broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties during the fire fight.

It is reiterated that own troops did not cross the international border.”

Army sources maintained that it was “not a surgical strike”. The Eastern Command also tweeted, “Reports of casualties to #IndianArmy personnel factually incorrect. Firefight occurred along Indo-Myanmar border at 0445 hrs today @adgpi.”

In June 2015, the Army had conducted a similar operation against banned insurgent groups following the killing of 20 soldiers in Manipur.

