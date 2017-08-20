Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on 2-day visit to Leh

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Leh on Sunday on a two-day visit to take stock of the situation in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. A defence spokesman said General Rawat would take part in a function where President Ram Nath Kovind will present President’s Colours to Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre on Monday. The Army chief’s visit came five days after Chinese troops clashed with the Indian Army personnel near Pangong Lake on August 15. The two sides engaged in stone pelting at each other, resulting in injuries to personnel from both sides.

Defence sources said General Rawat would be briefed about the general security situation along the Line of Actual Control with China and the operational preparedness of the troops deployed there.

He is also likely to visit some forward areas during his stay in Ladakh region, the sources said.

