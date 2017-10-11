Brigadier pleads guilty of affair with colonel’s wife, faces 4-year seniority loss

Representational photo Representational photo

A General Courts Martial (GCM) of the Army has sentenced a Brigadier to four-year loss of seniority for promotion purposes and awarded him a ‘severe reprimand’ after he pleaded guilty to charges of committing adultery with the wife of a Colonel.

The GCM had started in Binaguri in West Bengal in May this year and was presided upon by the General Officer Commanding of a mountain division in the rank of Major General. Six other officers of the rank of Brigadier were members of the military trial. The Brigadier had been commanding a Brigade in Sikkim and was attached to the mountain division to face the court-martial.

Sources in Army’s Eastern Command told The Indian Express that the accused officer pleaded guilty to the charges against him. This is perhaps the reason that he was handed over a comparatively lighter sentence instead of five years’ rigorous imprisonment usually awarded in similar cases, said a senior officer.

