Indian Army among the strongest in the world: General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo)

Indian Army is one of the strongest armies in the world, thanks to its committed regiments and personnel like those in the 3 Kumaon Rifles, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday. The Army chief was in Pithoragarh to honour soldiers, retired personnel and veer naris (wives of soldiers killed on the line of duty) of the 3 Kumaon Rifles, which is celebrating its centenary year. He also released a postage stamp on this occasion.

In his 45-minute speech, General Rawat spoke highly about the valour and glorious history of the 3 Kumaon Rifles. “The valour displayed by Kumaunis of 3 Kumaon Rifles and Kumaon Regiment in battles right from the first World War to those fought in the post-independence era bears testimony to their exemplary contribution in securing the country’s borders,” he said.

The jawans of 3 Kumaon Rifles also held a parade to mark the event. General Rawat also asked officers to dispose off matters related to pension and other benefits of ex-soldiers on priority basis. “No delay in these matters will be tolerated,” he added. The 3 Kumaon Rifles organised several programmes on the occasion including an attractive parade, band display, dog show and exhibition of handicrafts by local artisans

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App