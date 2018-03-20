IAF plane crashes in Odisha’s Mayubhanj district; pilot safe

An Indian Air Force aircraft has crashed in Mayubhanj district in Odisha An Indian Air Force aircraft has crashed in Mayubhanj district in Odisha

An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Mayubhanj district in Odisha on Tuesday afternoon, reported news agency ANI. The Hawk aircraft, which was undertaking a routine training sortie, had taken off from an airbase in Kalaikunda in West Bengal. The pilot, a trainee, is reportedly safe. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.

More details awaited.

