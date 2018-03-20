IAF plane crashes in Odisha’s Mayubhanj district; pilot safe

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2018 2:22 pm
An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Mayubhanj district in Odisha on Tuesday afternoon, reported news agency ANI. The Hawk aircraft, which was undertaking a routine training sortie, had taken off from an airbase in Kalaikunda in West Bengal. The pilot, a trainee, is reportedly safe. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.
More details awaited.
