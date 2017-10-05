IAF capable of countering China: Air Chief B S Dhanoa

The Indian Air Force is capable of countering China and ready to take on the challenge of a two-front war, Air Chief B S Dhanoa said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference in the capital on the eve of Air Force Day, the Air Chief Marshal said his force is ready for a full spectrum operation but added that any decision on surgical strike involving the IAF has to be taken by the government. “We are ready to take on any challenge,” he said.
Responding to a question, he said the IAF is ready to take on the challenge of a two-front war. Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said last month that the country should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting China has started “flexing its muscles”, while there seems to be no scope for reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India. The Chief of Air Staff also said the IAF will achieve sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032.
- Oct 5, 2017 at 2:42 pmIncompetent India is only best at corruption. Arm forces are not exception to this.Reply
- Oct 5, 2017 at 2:17 pmMy only question right now to the Government is where is India's version of "Mother of All Bombs" or "Father of All Bombs". When are we planning to build one or atleast buy one from US or Russia. It is critical now because this time if a Kargil like situation happened we should be able to take out the entire hilltop. India should have audit of two kinds of aircraft weapons Laser Guided and GPS Guided. We should atleast have a running stock of 10,000 in number, enough to eliminate multiple targets in Pakistan at our choosing. This is also required for an aerial version of the Surgical Strike to eliminate Syed huddin. Killing him is crucial as he appears to be the root. If intelligence and Air Force can work on this we have one more terrorist out.Reply