IAF chief BS Dhanoa: Ready to fight war at short notice

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressed Indian Air Force personnel at the Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of Indian Air Force. (File photo) Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressed Indian Air Force personnel at the Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of Indian Air Force. (File photo)

Addressing the Indian Air Force personnel on Sunday, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa said that IAF is prepared to fight a war at a short notice and face any security challenge posed to the country. Dhanoa, who is the 25th Chief of the Air Staff, was speaking at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on the occasion of IAF’s 85th anniversary.

“We are prepared to fight at a short notice,” he said, talking about the security scenario.

Speaking about his commitment towards a “joint manship” with the Indian Army and the Indian Navy, he said the IAF was acquiring multi-spectrum strategic capabilities. Dhanoa said that after the attack on an IAF base station in Pathankot, the IAF had bolstered the security of all Air Force stations and equipped them to combat any threat, including sub-conventional threat, and repel any future attacks.

Glimpses of the Air Force Day celebrations on Sunday at the Hindon Air Force Station. IAF chief BS Dhanoa also paid tribute to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who passed away recently. (Photo: All India Radio) Glimpses of the Air Force Day celebrations on Sunday at the Hindon Air Force Station. IAF chief BS Dhanoa also paid tribute to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who passed away recently. (Photo: All India Radio)

Dhanoa also paid tribute to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who passed away recently.

Dhanoa’s statement comes at a time when the Indian forces are engaged with both Pakistan and China at the western and eastern fronts, respectively. In the past one year, India has come close to a war-like situation with both countries and the situations hasn’t changed much far too much.

Aircraft carry out flypast on the 85th Indian Air Force Day. IAF was established in 1932 as an auxiliary wing of the air force of the British empire. However, it has grown into the fourth largest air force in the world. (Photo: All India Radio) Aircraft carry out flypast on the 85th Indian Air Force Day. IAF was established in 1932 as an auxiliary wing of the air force of the British empire. However, it has grown into the fourth largest air force in the world. (Photo: All India Radio)

“On behalf of all air warriors assure nation of our sacred resolve in defending sovereignty of our skies,” Dhanoa said.

IAF was established in 1932 as an auxiliary arm of the air force of the British Empire. Over the period, it has grown as one of the largest air force in the world, behind only the US, Russia and China.

