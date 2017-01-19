Indian abducted in Malaysia, MEA Minister Sushma Swaraj assures family of help

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

A 46-year-old Indian has been abducted in Malaysia and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has directed the Indian Mission in that country to send her a report about the case so that he can be rescued. “We are taking this abduction very seriously. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia to keep me informed on daily basis,” she tweeted.

Her response came after the family of Keshpal Singh, who is missing in Malaysia for over 20 days, sought her intervention. “@SushmaSwaraj ji Pls help he has been kidnapped by someone. he asked for money yesterday#sos malay police isn’t helping @MEAIndia #Malaysia,” tweeted Keshpal’s son Yogendra.

Keshpal has been working in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for last five years.