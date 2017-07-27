India wishes to see a stable and peaceful Maldives: MEA

India today reacted cautiously to the ongoing political turmoil in Maldives and said it wishes to see a stable and peaceful Maldives in which aspirations of the people there are fulfilled. External affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay also said India remained committed to provide unstinted support for stability, development and democracy in Maldives.

“Maldives is very important neighbour of ours. It is part of SAARC… We attach the highest importance to our relations with Maldives… India wishes to see a stable, prosperous and peaceful Maldives in which aspirations of people of Maldives are fulfilled,” Baglay said.

He was asked about India’s view on ongoing political turmoil in Maldives where soldiers have surrounded the Parliament complex and barred the entry of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) members.

On Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif remarks at a joint press conference with Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen yesterday in Maldives, accusing India of “undermining” the spirit of the SAARC, Baglay said the summit was cancelled due to cross-border terrorism in the region emanating from one country which is known to everyone in the region.

“The threat of cross-border terrorism unfortunately continues to claim innocent lives. It continues to adversely impact on peace and security as well as development and cooperation in the region,” Baglay said.

In the aftermath of series of attacks, including the Uri terror strike carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups, India had pulled out of the SAARC summit, which was scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan last November. India was joined by all other SAARC countries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App