India will set an example for the world with GST: PM Modi

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set for a July 1 rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that India will set a precedent for the world after the successful implementation of the new tax regime. Addressing a gathering at APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, the Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for all those who backed the GST. “I am grateful to all those who gave consensus for GST. After successful implementation of GST, India will set an example for the world,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Commenting on India’s rapid advancement in the field of space exploration, Modi said the world realised the potential of the country after the ISRO launched a record 104 satellites in a single mission. “The world took notice when India launched 104 satellites. We have such potential and have to take it forward,” he said.

The prime minister also pitched for making India self-reliant in defence and security sector. “Can we think about making strides in indigenous defence manufacturing,” PM Modi asked.

Modi has arrived in Lucknow on a two-day visit. Earlier in the day, he had inaugurated newly developed campus of Central Drug Research Institute. On Wednesday, Modi will also participate in the International Yoga Day function at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground with over 60,000 participants.

With inputs from ANI

