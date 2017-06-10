India will rehabilitate NSCN(K) cadres if they surrender: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

A day after the death of NSCN(K) chairman S S Khaplang, the Centre on Saturday said all Indian citizens in the Naga rebel group will be rehabilitated if they abjure violence. “We appeal that all the Indian Nagas in NSCN(K) should surrender and return to the mainstream. We will rehabilitate them. Anybody who gives up violence, we will rehabilitate them. We are giving rehabilitation package from the Indian Government,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters.

“Anybody who abjures violence and respects Indian Constitution is welcome,” the Union Minister said, adding that the rebels should take advantage of the rehabilitation package and return.

Rijiju, however, said India cannot talk about Myanmarese citizens, who are part of NSCN(K). The minister said Khaplang was the “the heart and soul” of NSCN(K) and without him, the organisation will be in a disarray.

Without any leadership, the organisation will face difficulties. “The objective of the organisation will never be fulfilled now. So they (rebels) should come back for the sake of the society,” the minister of state for home affairs added.

Khaplang died last night following a cardiac arrest at Takka in Kachin state of Myanmar at the age of 77.

The minister said that Khaplang was a Myanmar citizen and he had a strong influence in Myanmar. “So some of the Indian insurgent groups were taking shelter under the influence of S S Khaplang. So his death is a setback for all dependent organisations,” he added.

Rijiju said the Indian government had withdrawn ceasefire with NSCN(K) after banning it in 2015 through a special notification. “We are facing lots of difficulties due to NSCN(K) in areas like Nagaland, east of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and some impact in Assam as well. It’s an illegal organisation,” he said.

