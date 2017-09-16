Only in Express
  • India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal Arjan Singh in 1965: PM Modi

India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal Arjan Singh in 1965: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Marshal Arjan Singh, "India mourns the unfortunate demise of Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh. We remember his outstanding service to the nation," he wrote on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2017 10:14 pm
Arjan Singh, Narendra Modi,Arjan Singh demise, IAF Marshal, Modi on Arjan Singh, MOdi on Twitter, Arjan singh news, Indian express PM Narendra Modi (right) with Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Marshal Arjan Singh, who passed away at the age of 98 after suffering a cardiac arrest. “India mourns the unfortunate demise of Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh. We remember his outstanding service to the nation,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister stated that Singh’s determined focus on capacity building in the IAF rendered great strength to the country’s defence capabilities. “India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action,” Modi said.

Photos : Arjan Singh, Marshal of the Indian Air Force and war hero, passes away at 98

Singh was famous for spearheading the Indian Air Force during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral hospital. He was being treated at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences Centre of the hospital.

ALSO READ: Profile of Arjan Singh: Fighter pilot who spearheaded IAF during 1965 Indo-Pak war

Condoling Singh’s demise, PM Modi also shared his experience of meeting him recently. “Sometime back I met him, who despite his ill health tried to get up to salute even though I said no. Such was his soldier discipline,” Modi tweeted. “My thoughts are with his family & those mourning the demise of a distinguished air warrior & fine human, Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh. RIP.”

The fighter pilot was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1965.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. M
    Manikaran
    Sep 16, 2017 at 10:30 pm
    Rest in Peace Air Marshal. Indians will never forget the sacrifices of Indian defence personnel. Salute My Hero शहीदों की चिताओं पर जुड़ेंगे हर बरस मेले वतन पर मरनेवालों का यही बाक़ी निशाँ होगा﻿
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 16: Latest News