India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal Arjan Singh in 1965: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (right) with Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. PM Narendra Modi (right) with Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Marshal Arjan Singh, who passed away at the age of 98 after suffering a cardiac arrest. “India mourns the unfortunate demise of Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh. We remember his outstanding service to the nation,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister stated that Singh’s determined focus on capacity building in the IAF rendered great strength to the country’s defence capabilities. “India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action,” Modi said.

Singh was famous for spearheading the Indian Air Force during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral hospital. He was being treated at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences Centre of the hospital.

India mourns the unfortunate demise of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. We remember his outstanding service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/8eUcvoPuH1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2017

Condoling Singh’s demise, PM Modi also shared his experience of meeting him recently. “Sometime back I met him, who despite his ill health tried to get up to salute even though I said no. Such was his soldier discipline,” Modi tweeted. “My thoughts are with his family & those mourning the demise of a distinguished air warrior & fine human, Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh. RIP.”

The fighter pilot was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1965.

