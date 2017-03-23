India will never forget the courage and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: PM Modi

On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged for their involvement in the killing of John Saunders. On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged for their involvement in the killing of John Saunders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the anniversary of their martyrdom. PM Modi tweeted that India will not forget their courage and sacrifice. “Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. India will never forget their courage & sacrifice,” he said.

On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British Raj for their involvement in the killing of John Saunders, who they mistook for British police superintendent, James Scott. Scott was their target because they believed he was instrumental in the death of nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai. They escaped but Bhagat Singh and his associate Batukeshwar Dutt got themselves arrested after exploding bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi.

While in prison, Bhagat Singh participated in hunger strikes, demanding better rights for Indians in prisoners. Singh was hanged on March 23, along with the two others. March 23 is observed as Martyrs Day in Punjab, Singh’s home state.

