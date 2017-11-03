India will soon make formal request to Malaysia for Zakir Naik’s extradition: MEA

Last month Zakir Naik made a rare public appearance at the Putra Mosque in Malaysia’s administrative capital. Last month Zakir Naik made a rare public appearance at the Putra Mosque in Malaysia’s administrative capital.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said India will make a formal request to Malaysia for the extradition of Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher and founder of Islamic Research Foundation, news agency PTI reported. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, however, maintained that the nature of the request will be clear only in the next couple of weeks. “India will soon make a formal request to Malaysia for Zakir Naik’s extradition. Maybe in the next couple of weeks, it will be clear what will be the nature of the request,” said Kumar.

Last month, Naik had made a rare public appearance at the Putra Mosque in Malaysia’s administrative capital. Naik, who has been banned in the UK, was given permanent residency in Malaysia and embraced by top government officials. Critics see Naik’s presence in Malaysia as another sign of top-level support for hardline Islam in a country with substantial population of minorities — Christians, Hindus and Buddhists — and which has long projected a moderate Islamic image.

On October 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against Naik for alleged hate speech and inciting youngsters for terror activities. It also named IRF and a company named Harmony Media Limited. The chargesheet was filed under section 10 UA (P) Act and Sections 120B, 153A, 295A, 298 and 505(2) of the IPC.

The NIA, before a special court in Mumbai, had filed an application seeking permission to file a chargesheet. The court allowed the plea directing the NIA to submit the chargesheet with directions to the court registry to accept it for further procedure. Naik has been named as an absconding accused.

Fifty-one-year-old Naik is being probed under terror and money-laundering charges by the NIA. He fled India on July 1, 2016.

