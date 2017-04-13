India will go to any extent to get justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated that India will go to any extent to ensure justice for former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. He said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had already made the country’s stand clear in this regard and that whatever he had said in Parliament in this regard few days back remains unchanged.

“We will go to any extent to ensure justice to Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he said on the sidelines of a CISF event here.

46-year-old Jadhav has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged “espionage and sabotage” activities.

On the emergence of a video from Kashmir where locals are seen attacking CRPF personnel, Singh said it is being looked into.

