India will go by Pakistan action on ground, not its claims: MEA

Stressing that India will go by Pakistan’s actions on the ground, and not by their claims, India on Thursday said that evidence against Lashkar-e-Toiba chief and Jamaat-ud-Dawa founder Hafiz Saeed is already available in Pakistan as the entire conspiracy was hatched there and all it needs to find is “requisite political will” to take action.

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “We will not go by their (Pakistan’s) claims and statements. We will go by what we will see on the ground.”

“Hafiz Saeed has himself confessed to masterminding multiple terror attacks directed at India. So the concrete evidence that Pakistan establishment is looking for is already available… All they need to find is the requisite political will,” he said.