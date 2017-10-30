If Muslim population continues growing India will become Islamic nation by 2027, says Hindu Yuva Vahini

The right-wing organisation was founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002 and he is also the chief patron of the outfit. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The right-wing organisation was founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002 and he is also the chief patron of the outfit. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A Hindu Yuva Vahini leader on Sunday alleged it is the Muslim community’s conspiracy to increase their population to make India an Islamic nation by 2027, remarks that are likely to stoke a controversy.

The right-wing organisation was founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002 and he is also the chief patron of the outfit. “If the Muslim population continued to grow at the same pace, India will become an Islamic country by 2027. It’s a conspiracy of the Muslim community. They want to have total control over India,” Nagendra Pratap Tomar, the western Uttar Pradesh head of the outfit, said at workers’ conference.

“Muslims bear children not because they want to have them, but because they want to occupy the whole country,” he alleged.

