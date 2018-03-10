India welcomes possible Trump-Kim meet

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald Trump (Files/Agencies) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald Trump (Files/Agencies)

India on Friday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and said it will support all efforts to bring peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

The White House on Thursday announced that Trump has agreed to meet with Kim Jong-Un by May after Kim pledged to refrain from further nuclear tests and move toward denuclearisation. The move has been welcomed by several countries in the region, including China, Japan and Russia.

“We have noted the comments of the senior official of Republic of Korea regarding DPRK’s proposal to hold talks with the US and the positive response from the US. We welcome these developments,” Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

