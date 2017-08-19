India welcomes global terror outfit tag by US on Hizbul Mujahideen

A day after US designated the Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, India on Friday welcomed the move and said it reflected the joint commitment of the two countries to firmly deal with terrorism in all its forms.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We welcome the designation of the Hizbul Mujahideen that has been responsible for carrying out heinous acts of terrorism and taking innocent lives in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US.”

He referred to the US declaring the group’s Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist nearly two months ago. “We feel that these designations reflect the joint commitment of India and the US to firmly deal with terrorism,” he said.

