India weather LIVE UPDATES: IMD warns of rain, thunderstorm in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad in next two hours

India weather LIVE UPDATES: On Friday, it was sunny day in the national capital with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling at normal levels. (AP) India weather LIVE UPDATES: On Friday, it was sunny day in the national capital with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling at normal levels. (AP)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of thunderstorm with strong winds and rain in most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to news agency ANI, areas like Mahendragarh, Kosli, Gurgaon, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida and Greater Noida are likely to receive rain in the next few hours.

On Friday, a high-intensity squall accompanied by rain threw life out of gear in Kolkata after several trees were uprooted and cables were snapped. The one-minute-long squall, with a wind speed of up to 92 km per hour, was preceded by another 56kmph gust, Regional Met director G K Das said.

However, it was a sunny day in the national capital with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling at normal levels even as the forecast suggested light rains and thunderstorm during the night.