India weather LIVE UPDATES: IMD warns of rain, thunderstorm in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad in next two hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of thunderstorm with strong winds and rain in most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to news agency ANI, areas like Mahendragarh, Kosli, Gurgaon, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida and Greater Noida are likely to receive rain in the next few hours.
On Friday, a high-intensity squall accompanied by rain threw life out of gear in Kolkata after several trees were uprooted and cables were snapped. The one-minute-long squall, with a wind speed of up to 92 km per hour, was preceded by another 56kmph gust, Regional Met director G K Das said.
However, it was a sunny day in the national capital with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling at normal levels even as the forecast suggested light rains and thunderstorm during the night.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Home Ministry asked state governments to be well-prepared for natural disasters, which have claimed 2,200 lives and caused economic losses of Rs 60,000 crore per annum between 2005 and 2014. Inaugurating the annual conference of state relief commissioners and secretaries, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked all officials concerned of central and state government departments to be better prepared to minimise losses due to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, etc. “We have to build our capacities through better weather forecast, conducting mock drills and improved resource management,” he said.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh were hit by severe storm last week, leaving at least 18 dead and 27 others injured. Five people had died in Etawah district last Wednesday, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.
The weather in Mumbai and Chennai is likely to warm and humid with partly cloudy sky conditions today, Skymetweather reported. Kolkata will remain warm and sultry. Isolated thunderstorm is expected.
According to Skymetweather, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over Central Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh. A trough is extending from this system to North Bay of Bengal across south Bihar and Jharkhand.
Skymetweather had earlier reported that pre-monsoon activities would continue to affect several parts of the north western plains, including Delhi-NCR region, for the next 48 hours.
The department has also warned of severe heat wave at one or two pockets over Vidarbha (Maharashtra), West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
The weather department has also warned of thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
