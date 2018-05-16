India weather LIVE: Dust storm hits New Delhi, IMD predicts heavy rain across India

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2018 9:13:47 am
Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Dust storm hits Delhi, IMD predicts heavy rain across India Rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

A powerful dust storm accompanied with rain and squall hit Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued thunderstorm alert and strong winds across multiple parts of the country for the next four days. According to the alert, the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh can experience heavy rainfall in the 72 hours. Dust storm is also very likely at isolated places across Rajasthan. The IMD also predicts high velocity winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Kerala.

Wednesday’s storm comes days after the heavy winds and rain killed over 75 people across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR region. The dust storm coupled with rain and lightning uprooted trees and disrupted rail and flight services and brought traffic to a standstill.

Live Blog

Indian Weather LIVE UPDATES: IMD has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala; Check status of Delhi-NCR weather too

Highlights

    09:13 (IST) 16 May 2018
    Strong winds knock out trees in Delhi-NCR

    In Delhi, the squall and heavy winds brought a respite from the high temperatures. Incidents of power cuts, fallen tress, fallen poles were reported from few parts of the national capital.

    08:40 (IST) 16 May 2018
    Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning
    08:36 (IST) 16 May 2018

    Welcome to the live blog. Wednesday's storm in Delhi came days after the heavy rains killed over 75 in different parts of India. The IMD has issued thunderstorm alert in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north-east region for the next four days. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

    The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert across parts of India for the next four days (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

    The India Meteorological Department has also predicted that Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by squall in the next few days. "Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala," the IMD in an advisory said.

