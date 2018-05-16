India weather LIVE: Dust storm hits New Delhi, IMD predicts heavy rain across India

Rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File) Rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

A powerful dust storm accompanied with rain and squall hit Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued thunderstorm alert and strong winds across multiple parts of the country for the next four days. According to the alert, the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh can experience heavy rainfall in the 72 hours. Dust storm is also very likely at isolated places across Rajasthan. The IMD also predicts high velocity winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Kerala.

Wednesday’s storm comes days after the heavy winds and rain killed over 75 people across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR region. The dust storm coupled with rain and lightning uprooted trees and disrupted rail and flight services and brought traffic to a standstill.