India wealthy only if farmers are: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the NDA government was working hard to improve the condition of farmers, claiming it was the first government ever to have resolved to double farm incomes by 2022.

“This is a country of farmers… Until farmers are wealthy, we can never realise our dream of making India wealthy,” he said. “Keeping this in mind, our Prime Minister said that within five years… in 2022… the income of farmers will be double of what it is now,” Singh said.

The minister was here to publicise the NDA government’s achievements as part of the MODI fest, held to mark three years of the NDA government.

He outlined various flagship initiatives of the government, including demonetisation, direct benefit transfer in urea, surgical strikes and the government’s drive to weed out black money.

Singh said that despite its rich mineral wealth, decades of Congress rule had impoverished India but in three years of the Modi government, India had become one of the fastest growing economies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App