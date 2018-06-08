India wants goods relations but Pakistan has to take initiative: Rajnath Singh

Union minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Union minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

India wants good relations with all its neighbour, but Pakistan needs to take initiative and stop using it soil for promoting terrorism against India, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

“As far as Pakistan is concerned, it is our neighbouring country. We want good relations with all our neighbours,” Singh told a press conference in Jammu.

The Union Minister said that Pakistan needs to make efforts in this direction. “It should take the initiative by stopping use of its soil for aiding and promoting terrorism (against India),” he said.

He was replying a question on the possibility of resuming peace talks with Pakistan in the backdrop of a purported IB report detailing ISI plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Replying to another question with regard to security of Amarnath yatra in the backdrop of Ramzan ceasefire, Singh said that for “peaceful people, the month of Ramzan is very pious month. The PM had announced ceasefire so that they do not face any difficulty during Ramzan”.

He said the government will review the security situation and will talk to others stakeholders. “Whatever will be right, will be done,” he said.

Replying to another question on whether the BJP had “surrendered” before ally PDP on the issue of ceasefire and was going soft towards separatists, Singh reiterated that “for talks, there is need for people to be right minded and not like minded”.

Singh also said that the Centre had taken up with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti the issue of FIRs against security persons.

Asked whether the government will withdraw the cases against security forces in Kashmir Valley, who are often confronted by stone pelting mobs, as they have given amnesty to stone pelters in Kashmir, he said, “Amnesty was given earlier. We have talked to chief minister in this direction (withdrawal of FIR against security force personnel)”.

Asked whether his 5C formula announced in September 2017 during his visit to Kashmir has yielded any result, he indicated that the situation had improved considerably.

“The movement, which is seen in other parts of the country, was witnessed by me on the roads of Kashmir and people in large numbers responded to me. At the sports stadium, 5,000 people had gathered, in which there were locals too and it was very peaceful”, he said.

In September 2017, during his visit to Kashmir, Singh had said: “Our government is keen for the permanent solution of the Kashmir problem and I want to implement a five- point programme which could be called as 5-Cs ; compassion , communication , co-existence , confidence building measures and consistency .”

