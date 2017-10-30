India voice of peace in times of uncertainty in many parts of world: Tunisian foreign minister

“Besides being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India today represents the voice of peace and stability in a time of uncertainty, a source of inspiration to many countries around the world including Tunisia,” Jhinaoui said (File) “Besides being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India today represents the voice of peace and stability in a time of uncertainty, a source of inspiration to many countries around the world including Tunisia,” Jhinaoui said (File)

India is a voice of “peace and stability” at a time when many parts of the world are experiencing uncertainty, Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said Monday. Delivering the 25th Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs here, Jhinaoui termed India a source of inspiration for many countries including Tunisia.

“Besides being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India today represents the voice of peace and stability in a time of uncertainty, a source of inspiration to many countries around the world including Tunisia,” Jhinaoui said. He was speaking on the topic ‘New Tunisia: An Emerging Democracy in an Age of Challenges and Global Threats’. Jhinaoui denounced terrorism and called for cooperation among countries to fight the menace.

Referring to the ‘Arab Spring’ demonstrations in parts of North Africa and Middle East, which began in Tunisia in 2011, Jhinaoui said the western world could not quite comprehend its nuances. “Now it (Arab Spring) denotes some kind of wishful thinking, a representation of revolution at a time of monolithic perception of the Arab region as a whole that does not take the individual experience of many countries,” he said.

Tunisia, unlike a few other countries of the region which were thrown into tumult due to people’s uprisings, has made a peaceful transition into democracy. The Tunisian foreign minister described the relations between his country and India as “deep rooted and warm” and underlined convergences on issues including fight against terrorism and promotion of human rights among others.

