India-US military exercise concludes in US

The two-week-long India-US ‘Yudh Abhyas’ military exercise that focused on counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in urban environment has concluded in Washington.

The exercise ended at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), Washington, on Wednesday. It progressed from platoon-level training on basic manoeuvres in the initial days to company-level operations. Helicopter-based mobilisation of teams for quick response was also practised, a statement issued here said.

“The two armies have gained from each other’s expertise and experience in conduct of platoon and company-level operations. “In addition, the Indian contingent got a first-hand experience of operating with the Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicle. The US Army gained insight on the training of an infantry unit in a mountainous terrain,” the statement said.

