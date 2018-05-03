Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • India, US hold round 3 of Maritime Security Dialogue

India, US hold round 3 of Maritime Security Dialogue

The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2018 12:49:03 am

India and the US held the third round of the India-US Maritime Security Dialogue in Goa from April 30 to May 1, days after the informal summit between India and China in Wuhan.

“The two sides discussed developments in the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific Region and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now