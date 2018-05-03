India, US hold round 3 of Maritime Security Dialogue

India and the US held the third round of the India-US Maritime Security Dialogue in Goa from April 30 to May 1, days after the informal summit between India and China in Wuhan.

“The two sides discussed developments in the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific Region and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

