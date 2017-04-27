India, US discuss measures to strengthen partnership at UN

Indian-American Haley has quickly garnered a reputation at the world body for being tough-talking and blunt. Indian-American Haley has quickly garnered a reputation at the world body for being tough-talking and blunt.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley discussed with her Indian counterpart Syed Akbaruddin the economic and anti-corruption reforms undertaken by India to spur growth and measures to strengthen Indo-US partnership at the world body. Haley met Akbaruddin at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN here yesterday.

“They discussed peacekeeping reform and India’s economic and anti-corruption reforms that have helped businesses and spurred growth,” according to a statement issued by the US Mission to the UN. The two ambassadors also discussed the “close ties between the two countries and opportunities to further the partnership between the US and India at the United Nations.”

Akbaruddin told PTI that “we shared perspectives on how to work together at UN in line with growing India-US ties.” Indian-American Haley, who was the Governor of South Carolina before being appointed by President Donald Trump as Washington’s envoy to the UN, has quickly garnered a reputation at the world body for being tough-talking and blunt.

Earlier this month, Haley had said that the US would try and “find its place” in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions and that Trump could play a role in such endeavours. India had swiftly rejected any US role in resolving Indo-Pak issues, saying the government’s position for “bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn’t changed”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now