India-Uruguay Customs agreement receives Cabinet nod

Government today approved an agreement between India and Uruguay on co-operation and mutual assistance on Customs matters. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

“The agreement will help in the availability of relevant information for prevention and investigation of Customs offences. The agreement is also expected to facilitate trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between the countries,” an official statement said.

The draft agreement takes care of Indian Customs’ concerns and requirements, particularly in exchange of information on the correctness of the Customs value declared, authenticity of certificates of origin of goods and description of the goods traded between the two countries.