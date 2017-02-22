India, UK discuss Vijay Mallya’s extradition

Vijay Mallya Vijay Mallya

India and UK discussed the issue of extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, along with 15 others, as the officials from both sides met here on Tuesday. While officials declined to comment on individual cases, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said that both sides held “detailed and fruitful” deliberations on the legal processes and procedures in either country and reviewed the requests for extradition and mutual legal assistance pending on either side. On February 9, India had submitted a request for extradition of Mallya.

Watch what else is making news:



“Both sides reiterated their determination to strengthen legal cooperation and expedite the pending requests. It was agreed that the central authorities of both the countries would review further progress in these cases every six month through video conference,” the statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa, Ministry of External Affairs and had representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice and investigating agencies, including CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and the state authorities concerned.

The UK delegation was led by the Head of the UK Central Authority for Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance, the UK Home Office and representatives from the Crown Prosecution Service, and the UK High Commission in New Delhi.