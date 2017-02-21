India, UK discuss pending deportation, extradition cases

India has sought assistance from Britain to extradite liquor baron Vijay Mallya (File Photo) India has sought assistance from Britain to extradite liquor baron Vijay Mallya (File Photo)

India and the UK on Tuesday held discussions on various issues pertaining to pending cases relating to deportation and extradition. According to officials, Joint Secretary in-charge of the UK in the External Affairs Ministry held the consular dialogue with his British counterpart, assisted by officials including those from crown prosecution. No official details were available about the meeting which comes barely weeks after India made an extradition request for embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Mallya has been probed for money laundering charges in a case of alleged default of bank loan worth around Rs 900 crore.

The two sides discussed several pending deportation cases involving Indians from the UK.

In November, India had asked Britain to extradite nearly 60 people wanted by it, including Mallya, for bringing them back to face justice here. The Indian list of wanted people was handed over to Britain during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Theresa May.

Britain also had handed over to India a list of 17 people whose custody it seeks under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty or against whom Letters Rogatory had been issued.