India, Uganda remain committed to work together: Vice President Hamid Ansari

Kampala: Vice President Hamid Ansari shakes hands with President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Kampala: Vice President Hamid Ansari shakes hands with President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Agreeing to expand cooperation in the energy sector, Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari on Wednesday said both India and Uganda have decided to grow and scale new heights in future. “We both (India and Uganda) have agreed to expand cooperation in energy sector as also in training of personnel for space programmes and peaceful uses of atomic energy,” said the Vice President.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Ansari, while addressing the India-Uganda Business Forum, threw light on what transpired between the two countries during his three-day meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. “I came away from that meeting with a reinforced confidence in the desire of the two governments to continue to engage with each other and a send a powerful message to the business communities in both of our countries that here are the business opportunities which have to be availed of,” he said.

Ansari said India’s commercial and business ties with Uganda are dynamic and form a key pillar of the bilateral relations. “I am told that every month, more than 70 Ugandan businessmen travel to India to explore business opportunities with India. It is a matter of satisfaction that India is one of the largest trade partners of Uganda but at US$ 615 million, our bilateral trade is yet to reach its true potential,”he added.

Asserting that Uganda has an expanding economy offering opportunities in a variety of sectors, Vice President Ansari said the country is blessed with natural resources, including fertile soil and a strong agrarian base, deposits of minerals, and now even, petroleum that has been discovered.

“Recent economic reforms have ushered in rapid growth. We encourage our companies to remain engaged and invested in the opportunities that the Ugandan economy presents,” he added.

The Vice President further pointed out that India and Uganda have similar demographic profiles and disease burden and face similar challenges related to health and well-being of the population.

“India has been a source of affordable pharmaceuticals and specialised healthcare for people of Africa. Several Indian hospitals have developed facilities to serve medical cases referred to them from Africa, including from Uganda. Many of them have also shown interest in setting up integrated healthcare facilities in Uganda, providing high quality medical and nursing services across a wide range of specialties,” he added.

Asserting that India has over the past few years emerged as one of the largest investors and trading partners of Uganda, Ansari said this has been possible due to the continuing and positive support of the Ugandan Government. “I thank the Government of Uganda for welcoming Indian entrepreneurs who have sought business opportunities in Uganda and I request that the Ugandan Government continues with such support and encouragement for our companies seeking business in Uganda,” he said.