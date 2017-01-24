India, UAE set to ink deals on marine affairs, agriculture, transport

INDIA AND the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are likely to sign agreements on maritime affairs, transport and training, agriculture, and small and medium industries when visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Officials said that while major focus of the visit will be signing the comprehensive partnership agreement, pacts on other areas will signal the broad-based cooperation between the two countries.

Watch what else is making news:



Sources said the agreement on maritime transport is aimed at paving the way for “facilitation and promotion of maritime transport, simplification of customs and other formalities, wherever possible, observed in ports and facilitation of the use of existing installations for disposal of waste”. It will enable shipping companies in both countries to enter bilateral and multilateral arrangements for sustainable trading activities.

The countries have decided to grant mutual recognition of certificates of competency in the maritime training domain. “The pact will pave the way for recognition of maritime education and training, certificates of competency, endorsements, training documentary evidence and medical fitness certificates for seafarers issued by the government of the other country,” a government official said.

The pact on road transport will contribute to increased investment in infrastructure and enhanced logistics efficiency.

The agreement on agriculture and allied sectors aims to promote understanding of best agricultural practices and is intended to help in better productivity and improved global market access.