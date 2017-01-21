India, UAE hold first strategic dialogue

The two sides were represented by delegations drawn from several ministries and departments. The two sides were represented by delegations drawn from several ministries and departments.

INDIA AND the UAE held the first meeting of their strategic dialogue on Friday in an attempt to finalise the cooperation agreement.

“Pursuant to the decision to elevate their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the exchange of visits at the highest level between India and United Arab Emirates in August 2015 and February 2016, the two sides held the first meeting of Strategic Dialogue between the two Foreign Offices on January 20 in New Delhi,” the MEA said in a statement.

Watch what else is making news:



The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar and MoS in Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UAE Anwar Gargash.

The two sides were represented by delegations drawn from several ministries and departments.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues ranging from cooperation in the areas of trade and investments to expanding the bilateral cooperation to new areas under the strategic partnership, inter alia in the areas of energy security and renewable energy, defence and security, electronics and information technology and space.