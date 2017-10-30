India, UAE discuss security, defence ties at second strategic talks

MOS MJ Akbar and MOS Dr Anwar Gargash from UAE co-chaired 2nd India-UAE strategic dialogue in Abu Dhabi (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) MOS MJ Akbar and MOS Dr Anwar Gargash from UAE co-chaired 2nd India-UAE strategic dialogue in Abu Dhabi (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

India and the UAE have discussed measures to deepen cooperation in a range of areas including defence, security, terrorism and trade as the two countries held the second round of their strategic dialogue in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian delegation at the talks held yesterday was led by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar while the UAE side was headed by its Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash.

During the talks, the two delegations expressed satisfaction at the “great progress” achieved in the bilateral relationship, a statement said.

The two sides discussed defence, investment, security, terrorism, consular matters, energy and technology cooperation, along with regional and other global issues of mutual interest.

The UAE has raised its investment profile in India, and cooperation has increased on security issues, the statement said.

Akbar who arrived in the UAE on Saturday on a two-day visit, also met Mohammed Bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, Cabinet Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs and called on Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chief of the crown prince court and CEO and managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Speaking about the visit, Akbar said, “The strategic dialogue is a very important element in the architecture of our growing relationship with United Arab Emirates”. “Our discussions today enabled us to review and re-energise the elements of our comprehensive dialogue. This process helps in converting a wish list into outcomes,” he said.

Gargash in his opening statement said, “We are very satisfied at the growing momentum in the bilateral ties. We appreciate the contribution of Indian community towards the progress and prosperity of the UAE.”

The UAE also welcomed India’s participation as Guest of Honour at the World Government Summit to be held in February, 2018 in Dubai. Both the sides agreed to hold the third round of the strategic dialogue in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates.

The first round of the India-UAE strategic dialogue was held here in January. The ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last dew years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015, while Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had come here in February last year and in January this year.

The volume of two-way annual trade between the two countries is around USD 53 billion. The UAE is India’s third largest trading partner. For the UAE, India has been the largest trading partner.

The UAE is among the top investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments. It contributes significantly to India’s energy security and was the fifth-largest supplier of crude oil to India in 2016-17.

About 2.6 million-strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE.

