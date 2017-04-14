India trying to secure justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav: M J Akbar

MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar. File Photo MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar. File Photo

Union Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Friday said India was trying to secure justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. “Injustice has been meted out to him (Jadhav). A kangaroo court has slapped this charge. In spite of all these, we are trying to secure justice for him. We are eager for his return,” he told a press conference here.

Akbar said the government’s stand on the issue was clarified by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. A military court has awarded death sentence to 46-year-old Jadhav on charges of espionage and sabotage. Singh had stated yesterday that India will go to any extent to ensure justice for Jadhav.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said yesterday, “India has no knowledge of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location and condition. We are making all efforts to get him back but we can’t reveal the steps that will be taken in this regard.”

On the Kashmir issue, Akbar said, “Anti-democratic forces are instigating from behind. We want a free and fair atmosphere in Kashmir.”

Regarding the controversy on beef in Uttar Pradesh, the Union minister said, “Uttar Pradesh’s Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has given a clarification.”

Stating that West Bengal was facing a “deep crisis”, Akbar said “lack of jobs, rising corruption and a stagnant economy” were the main problems of the state.

